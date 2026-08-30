Bengaluru commuters feel the pinch as auto fares rise amid decline in bike taxis

BENGALURU: Commuters using auto rickshaws are reporting a rise in fares over the past few weeks. The spike was noticed after the availability of bike taxis reduced, leaving many who depended on them for quick and affordable travel with fewer alternatives.

For several commuters, simply booking an auto is now only half the battle. Passengers say drivers sometimes reject or cancel rides unless an additional amount is offered, with some resorting to adding a tip to make the booking attractive enough for a driver to accept.

Corporate employee Anjana Nair said, “Auto drivers sometimes accept bookings from multiple apps and cancel the one which is less pricey. The surge suddenly goes up to Rs 70-80, and it is very difficult to keep up with the expenses. Booking an auto normally is even worse.” Another commuter, Adarsh, said autos often do not accept anything below Rs 70-80, even for shorter distances that would normally cost around Rs 50. Radhika, who usually relies on bike taxis, said she began noticing the difference after the bike-taxi situation intensified.

A journey that cost her around Rs 240 earlier now costs around Rs 300 or more, despite the same journey costing significantly less during peak hours earlier. She has now switched to buses and the Metro.

Commuters also say the bargaining often begins after a ride is booked. Some drivers reportedly call passengers and ask for an additional amount, saying the fare shown on the app is too low, while others ask them to cancel the booking and pay a mutually agreed fare directly.