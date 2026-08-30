Bengaluru GBA, ZP honour 181 SSLC, PU achievers at ‘Nammooru Hemme’

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Zilla Panchayat on Saturday honoured 181 high-achieving students of the SSLC and PU examinations at the ‘Nammooru Hemme’ civic felicitation programme, celebrating their academic achievements and encouraging them to pursue their future ambitions.

Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda, who participated in the programme, said the students are Bengaluru’s pride and the future of the city. Congratulating the achievers, he said their academic accomplishments reflected their hard work and determination and urged them to continue striving for excellence.

Students who secured outstanding results in the SSLC and PU examinations were recognised during the programme. Certificates and gifts were distributed to all 181 selected students.