GPS-enabled Prahari vehicles deployed to check illegal dumping in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has strengthened its surveillance against illegal dumping of solid waste and construction and demolition (C&D) debris by deploying four ‘Prahari’ vehicles equipped with GPS-enabled front and rear dash cameras.
Two new Prahari vehicles have been added to the two already in operation, with BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar launching the expanded fleet on Saturday.
He said the vehicles will patrol the Corporation limits round-the-clock in two shifts, focusing on garbage-vulnerable points and black spots, major roads, markets, vacant sites and other public spaces where illegal dumping is frequently reported.
Violations detected during patrolling will be recorded through photographs and videos, along with the time and GPS location. The Corporation said persons, organisations or vehicles involved in illegal dumping would be identified using the visual evidence and location details, with penalties and other action initiated under applicable rules.
“People should not assume that they can dump waste and get away without being noticed. Strict action will be taken against those violating the rules,” Kumar said.
The surveillance system will also monitor repeated dumping at cleaned black spots to prevent their re-emergence. Apart from roadside and public-space dumping, the vehicles will keep watch on illegal disposal of C&D waste, dumping by commercial establishments and spillage of waste during transportation.
What will be under watch
Garbage-vulnerable points
Black spots
Major roads
Markets
Vacant sites