GPS-enabled Prahari vehicles deployed to check illegal dumping in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has strengthened its surveillance against illegal dumping of solid waste and construction and demolition (C&D) debris by deploying four ‘Prahari’ vehicles equipped with GPS-enabled front and rear dash cameras.

Two new Prahari vehicles have been added to the two already in operation, with BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar launching the expanded fleet on Saturday.

He said the vehicles will patrol the Corporation limits round-the-clock in two shifts, focusing on garbage-vulnerable points and black spots, major roads, markets, vacant sites and other public spaces where illegal dumping is frequently reported.