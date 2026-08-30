HIV patients at high risk of heart disease: Experts

BENGALURU: Even as people living with HIV are now able to live longer and healthier lives with effective antiretroviral therapy (ART), cardiovascular disease has emerged as an important part of their long-term health, experts said at the HIV & HEART Symposium 2026 held at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on Saturday.

The symposium was organised by the Department of Cardiology, Jayadeva, in association with the AIDS Society of India, to highlight the link between HIV and cardiovascular disease and the need for early detection, prevention and comprehensive treatment.

Dr B Dinesh, the director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said HIV itself can contribute to chronic inflammation in blood vessels, increasing the risk of coronary heart disease. He also noted that certain older ART drugs could contribute to dyslipidaemia and other cardiovascular complications, while newer, more cardiac-friendly treatment regimens are now being used.

Dr HS Natraj Setty, an associate professor of cardiology and the organising secretary of the symposium, said the changing nature of HIV treatment has made long-term health a key focus area. “HIV was once considered a debilitating and dreaded disease, but with effective treatment, patients can now live for 25 to 30 years or more. As they live longer, protecting their heart and overall cardiovascular health becomes equally important,” he said.