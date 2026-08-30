Meth-odical raid DRI sleuths seize 19kg amphetamine in two cases in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bengaluru Zonal Unit (DRI-BZU), in less than a month, has seized over 19 kg of suspected amphetamine in two separate cases in Bengaluru under ‘Operation Meth Endgame’. The network spans from Karnataka to Delhi/NCR region, said sources.

“In the first case, the DRI seized around 4.594 kg of suspected amphetamine from north Bengaluru on July 30. This led to the detection of an organised trafficking and financial network involving clandestine deliveries, digital coordination and movement of drug proceeds,” said sources. “In the second incident, the DRI officials seized 14.98 kg of crystalline substance suspected to be amphetamine from another trafficking network on August 25.”

Amphetamine is a psycho stimulant, which acts on the central nervous system. It is banned under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. “The market value of the over 19 kg amphetamine in the underground market is roughly around Rs 19.5 crore. The price of a contraband drug depends upon the demand and availability,” said the sources.

The DRI has been on the trail to unearth the drug trafficking network since July last year, when the DRI, Mangaluru Regional Unit (MRU), had intercepted a female passenger travelling to Bengaluru from Delhi by bus and seized 3.8 kg of crystal methamphetamine from her in Belagavi.

“After an investigation that spanned from Bengaluru to Delhi/NCR region, the DRI between August 9 and 10, identified a residential premises in Jewar area, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, which was reportedly being used for manufacturing of methamphetamine by an Indian lady, who was acting on behalf of a Nigerian male.

He was apprehended from an apartment in Noida. It was a full fledged methamphetamine manufacturing unit with the complete infrastructure including precursor chemicals, equipment and tools etc.