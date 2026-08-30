Meth-odical raid DRI sleuths seize 19kg amphetamine in two cases in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bengaluru Zonal Unit (DRI-BZU), in less than a month, has seized over 19 kg of suspected amphetamine in two separate cases in Bengaluru under ‘Operation Meth Endgame’. The network spans from Karnataka to Delhi/NCR region, said sources.
“In the first case, the DRI seized around 4.594 kg of suspected amphetamine from north Bengaluru on July 30. This led to the detection of an organised trafficking and financial network involving clandestine deliveries, digital coordination and movement of drug proceeds,” said sources. “In the second incident, the DRI officials seized 14.98 kg of crystalline substance suspected to be amphetamine from another trafficking network on August 25.”
Amphetamine is a psycho stimulant, which acts on the central nervous system. It is banned under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. “The market value of the over 19 kg amphetamine in the underground market is roughly around Rs 19.5 crore. The price of a contraband drug depends upon the demand and availability,” said the sources.
The DRI has been on the trail to unearth the drug trafficking network since July last year, when the DRI, Mangaluru Regional Unit (MRU), had intercepted a female passenger travelling to Bengaluru from Delhi by bus and seized 3.8 kg of crystal methamphetamine from her in Belagavi.
“After an investigation that spanned from Bengaluru to Delhi/NCR region, the DRI between August 9 and 10, identified a residential premises in Jewar area, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, which was reportedly being used for manufacturing of methamphetamine by an Indian lady, who was acting on behalf of a Nigerian male.
He was apprehended from an apartment in Noida. It was a full fledged methamphetamine manufacturing unit with the complete infrastructure including precursor chemicals, equipment and tools etc.
The DRI (MRU) seized 30 kg precursor chemicals along with the manufacturing equipment,” said sources. “In a quick follow up action on August 25, the DRI-BZU seized 14.98 kg of amphetamine from a lady travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru by train at the KSR Railway Station,” they said.
“Although the two cases involve separate syndicates, the investigations revealed a similar pattern wherein different persons performed compartmentalised roles relating to transportation, collection, receipt and intended onward delivery of the suspected contraband. The trafficking arrangements were coordinated through mobile phones, WhatsApp calls, photographs and location-based instructions.
Pre-arranged meeting points and intermediaries were used for transferring consignments, while the handlers attempted to remain physically removed from the actual movement and handover of the suspected contraband. The DRI is analysing digital and electronic evidence, examining communication patterns to unravel the wider trafficking networks. Eight persons have been arrested so far under the ‘Operation Meth Endgame’ in both cases,” said sources.