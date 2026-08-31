Bengaluru traffic police restrict goods vehicles, autos on six major flyovers

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Traffic Police have restricted the movement of goods vehicles, two-wheelers, passenger autorickshaws and three-wheeler goods autorickshaws on six major flyovers and elevated corridors in the city, citing road safety and the need to reduce fatal accidents and traffic congestion.

The restrictions on the BGS Flyover, Peenya Elevated Corridor, Double-Decker Flyover between Silk Board and Ragigudda, and the International Airport Road Elevated Corridor between Sanjeevnagar Cross and Vidyashilp Junction will come into effect from September 4. The restriction on the Electronic City Elevated Corridor will be implemented from September 11.

The BTP stated in a press release that the decision was taken after reviewing accidents on flyovers. The decision was taken to ensure smoother traffic flow, reduce the severity of accidents and improve road safety, it stated.

The police considered several factors while imposing the restrictions, including the design and width of the flyovers, the impact of accidents, traffic congestion caused by vehicle breakdowns, congestion at entry and exit points, emergency traffic management, and the safety of pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. The restrictions are part of a comprehensive road safety initiative aimed at improving traffic management and ensuring public safety.