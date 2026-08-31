Kriti Sanon's Rakhi ad sparks culture vs clothing debate as brand pulls campaign amid safety fears

An ad featuring actor Kriti Sanon has sparked a conversation over fashion and the expectations placed on women. The campaign showed the actor in a bralette-style blouse, paired with a cape and a draped skirt, as she celebrated Raksha Bandhan. The outfit soon became a talking point, drawing criticism from a section of netizens who questioned its suitability in the context of Raksha Bandhan. Sanon pushed back against the criticism, questioning why a woman’s cultural values should be judged by her clothes. Then came a twist – the brand took the advertisement down. For those who had supported the campaign, the decision raised a different question: Should a brand stand by its work when the backlash gets loud? As the debate got messier day by day, its founder addressed the decision, sharing how incidents around the brand’s stores had escalated and raised safety concerns for its on-ground teams, which led to its deletion across all social media handles. While the brand maintained that it continues to stand by its campaign’s intent, the decision to take it down has left plenty to discuss. Here’s what Bengalureans had to say about the move: