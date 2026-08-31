Kriti Sanon's Rakhi ad sparks culture vs clothing debate as brand pulls campaign amid safety fears

An ad featuring actor Kriti Sanon has sparked a conversation over fashion and the expectations placed on women. The campaign showed the actor in a bralette-style blouse, paired with a cape and a draped skirt, as she celebrated Raksha Bandhan. The outfit soon became a talking point, drawing criticism from a section of netizens who questioned its suitability in the context of Raksha Bandhan. Sanon pushed back against the criticism, questioning why a woman’s cultural values should be judged by her clothes. Then came a twist – the brand took the advertisement down. For those who had supported the campaign, the decision raised a different question: Should a brand stand by its work when the backlash gets loud? As the debate got messier day by day, its founder addressed the decision, sharing how incidents around the brand’s stores had escalated and raised safety concerns for its on-ground teams, which led to its deletion across all social media handles. While the brand maintained that it continues to stand by its campaign’s intent, the decision to take it down has left plenty to discuss. Here’s what Bengalureans had to say about the move:
I don’t think outfit should have become such a major talking point. Instead of focusing on the occasion, the conversation became entirely about what Kriti was wearing. I wholeheartedly believe that the brand should have stood its ground and supported her. The fact that she herself didn’t back down from her choice or her decision was great to see. Her response was strong. Kangana Ranuat called it a form of cultural embarrassment. I simply don’t see it that way. Her brother [in the ad] wasn’t necessarily dressed in traditional attire. So why is the woman’s clothing being questioned while the man’s is not?
The controversy is really bizarre. When you look at our movies and what actors wear, I don’t think there was anything wrong with the ad even though it wasn’t the most conventional choice for Raksha Bandhan. To me, the controversy reflects more on people’s mentality than on the outfit. The brand should not have taken the ad down simply because some people objected to it. There will always be people who find something objectionable. Unless there is a law or an advertising body saying that something is inappropriate, why should a brand immediately react to public opinion?
The reaction is disproportionate. You may or may not like the outfit, but that doesn’t necessarily make it inappropriate. Everyone has their own idea of what is culturally appropriate. The outfit is just the starting point. We still tend to judge women heavily on what they wear, especially around cultural occasions. There’s often a narrow idea of what is considered ‘appropriate’ for women. Brands should understand the context, but that shouldn’t mean playing completely safe. Creative freedom is important, otherwise, advertising becomes predictable.
The controversy is really about how we look at ads and people and what kind of understanding and education we have across genders. Her outfit isn’t the issue but the advertisement could have had a more cultural feel. Ads should be mindful of culture. Creativity is key but culture shouldn’t be completely overlooked either.