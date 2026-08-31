Three arrested for robbing delivery executive of Rs 4,000 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Subramanyapura police have arrested three men for allegedly robbing Rs 4,000 in cash from a delivery executive near Gubbalala Main Road on August 27. With the arrest of the trio, the police have solved five other cases.

The arrested are Sheikh Mawz (25), who works for an internet service provider and Syed Afreedulla (21), a car mechanic who have come to Bengaluru from Kolar, and Mohammed Sadiq (21), a street vendor and resident of Talaghattapura.

The police said, on August 27, at 1.30 am, a grocery delivery executive was returning to the shop after delivering an order. Near Gubbalala Main Road, three men riding a scooter allegedly intercepted him, threatened him and fled after taking Rs 4,000 in cash.

A robbery case was registered at the Subramanyapura police station. Following an analysis of CCTV footage and other evidence, the police arrested the three accused the next day. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police have recovered a scooter, a knife, Rs 1,000 in cash and four mobile phones allegedly used or obtained in the offences, together worth around Rs 1.5 lakh.

The trio was linked to five other cases registered at Subramanyapura, Jayanagar, Konanakunte, Kumaraswamy Layout and Talaghattapura police stations.