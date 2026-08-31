Year on, GBA fails to fix Bengaluru’s civic woes

BENGALURU: While Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which was conceptualised to bring governance closer to citizens and address grievances effectively, turns a year old on Wednesday (September 2), the hardships faced by citizens – be it bad roads, lack of footpaths, garbage menace, or a simple task like getting documents without a hassle by visiting corporation offices – appear unchanged.

Let alone serving the citizens, it seems the five corporations created under the GBA are facing several administrative issues. The staffing issue remains a major concern, as the government objected to GBA’s request for 6,500 staff, including officers under A, B, C and D categories, due to which the availability of engineers to attend to complaints on garbage management, potholes, setback violations, unauthorised buildings and others remain unsolved and keep resurfacing.

Activists have termed the formation of GBA itself unconstitutional, and say the very idea of splitting the municipality was to delay the election and continue with MLAs’ rule over wards through officials. But the government claims that elections to the five corporations will “surely happen”.