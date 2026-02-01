First marine dolphin study soon

BENGALURU: While there have been studies on river dolphins, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MOEFCC), Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and coastal states will undertake the first-ever marine dolphin study.

Scientists from WII will conduct the study in two phases. In the first phase, they have listed 10 zones where dolphin tourism and other protection measures are already being undertaken. The list includes Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman Islands.

India’s coastline now measures 11,098.81 km in 2025, up from 7,515.6 km. Dolphins inhabit about 7,000 km. The MOEFCC will study coastal and dolphin boundaries together, excluding estuaries and remote areas, as part of its national study. The estimated cost of the study is around Rs 27crore and will begin soon after MOEFCC sanction the order. Until then, each state has started their assessment of the species.

“These locations are listed based on dolphin sightings and the limited developmental activities in the regions” a MOEFCC official said.

Chinmaya Ghanekar, scientist-C, WII, specialising in marine ecology, said, this detailed study is being undertaken for the first time. She added that a five-year study project is being undertaken. “To further ease the method, regions are being divided. Forest departments, locals and other stakeholders from each region are being roped in for the study,” she said.