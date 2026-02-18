3 foreign nationals among 15 held as CCB, city police seize drugs worth Rs 21.05 crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and the city police arrested 15 drug peddlers, including three foreign nationals and 12 people from other states, for peddling drugs in the city. The police seized various drugs worth Rs 21.05 crore.

The CCB sleuths arrested a foreign national identified as Ibrahim and seized 5 kg of MDMA worth Rs 11 crore from him. Ibrahim came to India on a business visa and had previously been arrested in drug-related cases in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Arunachal Pradesh. Though he was recently released from jail, he allegedly resumed peddling.

The Govindapura police arrested a South African national, Corley Daniel, who had come to India on a sports visa. The accused had come to participate in football matches organised in Kerala and was allegedly involved in drug peddling in Bengaluru. 56 grams of MDMA crystals worth Rs 24.48 lakh were seized from him. The Hebbagodi police also arrested a Senegalese national, Barry Yaya alias Okoli, who was allegedly selling various narcotic substances.

The Amruthahalli police arrested two peddlers from Kerala for allegedly smuggling hydro ganja concealed in chocolate and wafer covers from abroad. Police seized 5 kg of hydro ganja worth Rs 5 crore from Majid and Azad. In addition, the JB Nagar, Sheshadripuram, and other police stations seized various narcotic substances from others, including LSD tablets, 546 grams of MDMA, 152 grams of hydro ganja, 131 grams of cocaine, and 27 LSD strips.