Four-year-old left asleep in cab reunited with parents within an hour in Bangalore

BENGALURU: A mother accidentally left her four-year-old son asleep inside a cab in Hennur on Friday night and was safely reunited with him within an hour by the Hoysala patrolling police.

Around 8.30 pm on Friday, four-year-old Jian Chungi was returning home with his mother, Ginny, and five other relatives after visiting the ISKCON temple. On the return journey, Jian fell asleep in the back seat of the cab. Busy getting down from the vehicle, his mother and relatives forgot to wake him up or to take him from the cab, even as he continued to sleep in the rear seat.

The cab driver too failed to notice the child and proceeded to pick up other passengers. When Ginny realised that her son was missing, she recalled that Jian was asleep on the back of the taxi. She tried calling the cab driver, but could not reach him. She immediately dialled Namma 112 for assistance.

ASI Manjappa Koppal and Head Constable Satish Kumar, who were on patrol duty, reached the spot within two minutes.

Police use MCCTNS app to trace cab

The police analysed the CCTV footage and used the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) app to trace the cab. The police got details of the driver, Kiran, contacted him and told him about the child in the car. When the driver checked, Jian was still fast asleep in the back seat. The police told him to return to the apartment where he had dropped off the family. Kiran reached within an hour and reunited the child with his parents. Though Kiran had completed two other trips in between, the child had continued to sleep throughout.