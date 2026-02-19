Hotels warned against Ramzan food mela in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With law and order concerns, along with traffic congestion and chaos during the Ramzan food mela on MM Road in Fraser Town and surrounding areas, residents have raised the issue with Pulakeshinagar MLA AC Srinivas, the police, and officials of the Bengaluru North City Corporation, requesting that the food mela be stopped this Ramzan. In their petition, the residents stated that stalls encroach on footpaths leading to traffic congestion.

Following this, the MLA, police and officials have said that no footpath encroachment will be allowed in the name of the Ramzan food mela as these eateries violate rules.

The eateries were warned against extending their shops onto the footpaths during Ramzan. “Penalty will be imposed and trade licence will be cancelled. Nuisance will not be allowed in the name of food mela,” said Srinivas.