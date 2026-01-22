Double-decker buses return in Bengaluru, offering heritage rides

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s iconic double-decker buses are back on the streets, promising a nostalgic ride through the city’s heritage spots. Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation’s (KSTDC) Ambaari hop-on hop-off services will run five trips a day, starting 10.30am.

Tourism Minister HK Patil unveiled three double-decker buses on Wednesday. “Through this initiative, the government aims to promote tourism. The tourism opportunity to Vidhana Soudha will also increase,” he said.

The service is expected to avoid skywalks, underpasses and flyovers. It may be recollected that a similar bus service was introduced by the tourism department and Bengaluru City Corporation, but was stopped due to dangling overhead cables and trees.

“We conducted dry runs for three days. There is close coordination with Bescom, Forest department and Greater Bengaluru Authority to take care of public utilities. We have started with a small loop, which will be stretched to Trinity Circle and further,” KSTDC Managing Director Prashanth Kumar Mishra said.

He added that three buses have been introduced for five trips, starting Wednesday.

TAG FOR LAKKUNDI

On findings and excavation in Lakkundi, Patil said the government is hoping to have it declared a World Heritage Site on the lines of Hampi, Western Ghats, Belur, Halebidu and Somanathapura.