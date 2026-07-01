Accounting workshop for BWCC heads

BENGALURU: A workshop regarding accounting and auditing was organised on Monday for all department heads of Bengaluru West City Corporation’s (BWCC) Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) under Greater Bengaluru Authority.

KV Rajendra, the Commissioner, BWCC, said that this workshop has been organised to create clarity among officers and staff regarding the corporation’s accounting and auditing processes. He said that if any lapses are found, strict action will be taken against the officers. Regarding human resources, it must be ensured whether payments are being made according to the Minimum Wages Act and whether ESI and PF are being credited properly.

All DDOs must mandatorily set up e-office. He directed the Additional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner (Administration) to take action regarding this.

“If payments are delayed, issue a show-cause notice to the concerned DDO. Take action to make arrangements if there are infrastructure deficiencies in offices, including Assistant Revenue Offices. Do not forward incomplete files in offices. Verify the GST registration of vendors,” said Rajendra.