GBA team to survey buildings in Chickpet

BENGALURU: Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), M Maheshwar Rao, has directed officials to constitute a special team comprising town planners to undertake a comprehensive survey of all buildings in the Chickpet division.

Chairing a review meeting of various departments at the GBA head office on Tuesday, he instructed officials to identify unauthorized buildings during the survey, issue notices to the owners concerned and initiate appropriate action as per the law.

Considering the risk of fire accidents in sensitive areas such as Chickpet, he directed officials to immediately conduct a fire safety audit to assess firefighting systems, emergency exits, and preparedness measures to be followed during emergencies.

Reviewing the progress of road projects being executed by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), he instructed officials to resolve land acquisition issues in pending stretches, expedite the process, and ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated timeline.

Noting that sewage is entering the K-100 waterway at certain locations, he directed officials to take immediate measures to completely prevent the inflow and protect the waterway.

To facilitate better coordination of urban infrastructure projects, he instructed BESCOM officials to submit a comprehensive map of underground utility cables at the earliest.

Commissioners of the city corporations participated in the meeting virtually. Senior officials from GAIL, BESCOM, Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the Bengaluru City Police, and other departments were present.