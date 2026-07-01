Karnataka HC dismisses S-I’s plea, imposes cost of Rs 1 lakh for hiding facts

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court imposed exemplary cost of Rs 1 lakh on woman police sub-inspector Padmavathi TB for suppressing the fact that the crime she questioned before the court was registered at the court’s direction.

“The conduct of the petitioner, therefore, does not merely reflect omission; it borders on abuse of jurisdiction. The extraordinary remedy under Section 528 of BNSS or Article 226 of the Constitution is a discretionary remedy, and discretion of the court can never be invoked by one whose hands are tainted by suppression.

They who seek equity must come with clean hands; a litigant who approaches with concealed hands cannot seek the court’s indulgence,” the court observed.

Justice M Nagaprasanna imposed the cost to be paid to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, while dismissing the petition filed by Padmavathi questioning the impugned crime.

“The interim order of stay secured by the petitioner on April 17 stands vitiated at its very inception, having been obtained by suppressing the foundational judicial order in a criminal petition. Such suppression, by itself, is sufficient to nonsuit the petitioner, with exemplary costs,” the court noted.

In an incident of road rage on the night of February 23, 2025, a trivial altercation between the complainant, a practising advocate, and an autorickshaw driver escalated in a locality without adequate lighting. It is alleged that the auto driver, in a display of rashness, overtook the petitioner’s vehicle, forcibly brought it to a halt, and proceeded to hurl stones, shattering the glass of the complainant’s car.