KRRS protests, seeks suspension of Kanakapura tahsildar over alleged irregularities in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a protest in front of the Kanakapura taluk office in Bengaluru South district demanding that the tahsildar and deputy tahsildar be suspended immediately for allegedly allowing an individual to work in the office for six years.

Sangha leader Kumaraswamy said the individual, who was not a government employee, was allowed to operate computers, handle office files and receive applications from the people.

The protesters claimed that during a recent Lokayukta raid a man identified as Vinay was allegedly found working in the office. They sought to know how such irregularities could happen in Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's constituency and alleged that farmers could not get their work done without paying bribes.

They threatened to lock the office if action is not taken within a week. The protesters alleged that Vinay used to collect bribes from farmers for services such as RTC (pahani) corrections and transfer of khatas.

They sought a high-level inquiry by the regional commissioner or an IAS officer into the alleged irregularities in the taluk office. Criminal action should be initiated against those involved in the irregularities, they said. The protesters said CCTV cameras should be installed in the office to prevent such irregularities.

A memorandum addressed to the CM, revenue minister and the deputy commissioner was submitted to the assistant commissioner, who assured the protesters that the alleged irregularities would be investigated and action taken against those found guilty.