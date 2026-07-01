Minister Krishna Byre fumes as officials fail to account for 11 lakh saplings

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda lost his cool over the mismatch in data provided by the GBA forest cell during the review meeting on sapling plantation since 2008. The officials informed the minister that 20 lakh saplings were planted but the minister was not convinced as in the tree census only 9 lakh such saplings were found, reflecting a gap of 11 lakh saplings.

Byre Gowda questioned the digging of pits for planting of saplings, saying Rs 300 is charged per pit. A pit must be 2.5 feet deep, 2.5 feet wide and 2.5 feet long. “At many assembly segments, it is not followed. I have noticed this is my own constituency.

Such a practice is illegal, and strict instructions have been given to plant saplings as per the rules in the coming days,” he said and added that a target to plant 64,130 saplings worth Rs 9.40 crore for the current year has been given. Ward assistant engineers will be nodal officers, and it should be done in coordination with resident welfare associations. He directed that complete accountability and mandatory records be kept for each sapling planted.

The minister added that citizens will be given priority in planting saplings in the city. “If residents’ welfare associations submit a request for the required saplings, arrangements will be made to fulfil them. Saplings will be planted along roadsides and lakes and they will be cared for well by residents,” he said.

The minister said citizens should file complaints through the ‘Sahaya’ software regarding risky trees and dry branches or trees that pose a danger to the public. If complaints are filed online, their progress will be easily tracked, he said

COST OF PLANTING

The cost of planting a sapling, including digging a hole, covering it, purchasing a sapling, installing a protective cover, installing sticks, watering, guarding, three years of maintenance and other expenses, is about Rs 2,300. The cost of each sapling in the mandatory afforestation project for planting replacement saplings is about Rs 3,108 (5-year maintenance), officials said.