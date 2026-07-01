BENGALURU: Driven by evolving family structures, rising life expectancy, and changing lifestyle preferences, senior citizen living is increasingly becoming a mainstream residential segment in Bengaluru.

"With many younger family members living in different cities or overseas, there is a growing demand for secure and professionally managed senior communities. Bengaluru's journey from 'Pensioner's Paradise' to a booming tech hub has come full circle, with the city re-emerging as India's top choice for retirement", say industry experts.

"Today, Senior Citizen Living is no longer a niche, experimental concept, it is rapidly transitioning into a mainstream residential asset", Viswa Prathap Desu, Chief Operating Officer (Residential), Brigade Group.

"The sector today is witnessing demand not only for independent living communities, but also in the assisted care and luxury retirement homes segments. This trend is fuelled by a growing acceptance of structured community living, an increase in disposable income among seniors who prioritise their independence, and the realisation that urban centres must evolve to accommodate ageing populations seamlessly," said Prathap.

While specific micro-market figures for Bengaluru fluctuate, Prathap said that macro indicators show that India’s senior population is expanding at a much faster rate than the overall population. "This burgeoning demographic comprises millions of financially secure, tech-savvy, and active older adults who are looking for housing alternatives that match their life expectations, turning a historically underserved market into a significant development opportunity", he said.

Explaining why senior living is moving from a care-led to a lifestyle-led model, Prathap said, "Today, seniors look for a more active and vibrant environment. They have financial independence, allowing them to prioritise their own comfort and quality of life like never before. For them, retirement is a new beginning or a second career, making hospitality, wellness, and lifestyle-oriented amenities just as vital as having a reliable healthcare infrastructure in place. As they are more financially independent, today's older adults are actively choosing to invest in premium living spaces that blend community, wellness, and specialised care, rather than just relying on traditional family support structures."