CMRS directs BMRCL to probe Purple Line snag

BENGALURU: The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CMRS) has directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to investigate all train service disruptions reported in the last three years following the June 23 Purple Line disruption.

In a letter dated June 29 in response to Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya’s representation, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety and Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern circle), Janak Kumar Garg, said BMRCL was asked to examine similar train service disruptions reported over the past three years and conduct an audit of the effectiveness of its operational and maintenance systems.

The CMRS clarified that under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, the commissioner is mandated to investigate only accidents involving loss of life or grievous injury and to inspect and authorise new Metro lines and rolling stock. However, the day-to-day operation, maintenance and safe, reliable functioning of the Metro system remain the responsibility of the Metro Railway Administration.

The directions came after concerns were raised over one of the major disruption in 16 years of Metro operations that lasted for nearly five hours on the Purple Line on June 23 which brought the underground section to a standstill due to a misalignment in the third rail system.

The CMRS said the concerns highlighted by the MP of 20 incidents involving technical snags since January 2024 till June 2026 has been been noted, and BMRCL has been directed to identify the causes and implement appropriate corrective measures.