Doctors report rise in influenza, mild Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Hospitals across the city are reporting a seasonal rise in respiratory viral infections, with doctors detecting an increase in influenza cases alongside a slight rise in Covid-19 infections. Medical experts attribute the trend to the monsoon,

fluctuating weather conditions and the reopening of schools, saying the current surge is consistent with the seasonal spike in viral illnesses seen every year.

Doctors said Influenza A, particularly the H1N1 (swine flu) and H3N2 strains, is accounting for a larger share of respiratory infections than Covid-19 at present. While the JN.1 variant of Sars-CoV-2 continues to circulate, it is behaving similarly to the Omicron variant.

Dr. Ankitha Teja Narayan, Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, said influenza cases have risen significantly over the past few weeks. “More than Covid-19, it is seasonal influenza that has increased. We are seeing around 10 to 15 influenza cases a day, particularly Influenza A, H1N1 and H3N2,” she said, adding that most patients present with fever, runny nose, sore throat and cough and recover with supportive care.

However, a few elderly and immunocompromised patients have required intensive care due to severe respiratory illness. She said only patients with severe illness are routinely tested for Covid-19 and influenza, meaning some mild Covid infections could go undetected.

Dr. Aishwarya R, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Aster RV Hospital, said the hospital recorded around five to six Covid-19 cases in June. “During the monsoon, respiratory viruses increase. The circulating JN.1 variant continues to behave like the Omicron strain,” she said.