Fascinating FIFActs: Incredible Stories Behind FIFA World Cup History

During Argentina’s quarter-final against England in 1986, Diego Maradona scored one of football’s most controversial goals by punching the ball into the net with his hand, an infringement missed by officials. Maradona later described it as being scored ‘a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God’. Only minutes later, he dribbled past five players to score what is widely considered one of the greatest goals ever seen at a World Cup.