Karnataka HC declines to quash FIR in alleged foreign funding-Naxal link case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against six persons for allegedly being part of an Indian network for conspiring with the USA-based Christian missionary, The Timothy Initiative (TTI), and funding Rs 92.55 crore to Left Wing Extremists (LWE) in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The case was registered by the Kothanur police in the city based on the information shared by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The FIR states that the accused withdrew cash through various ATMs across India using several debit cards issued by USA-based Trust Bank.

Justice M Nagaprasanna on Wednesday dismissed the petitions filed by Micah Mark (A-2), R Jonathan Sushil (A-1), Ajit Mathai (A-3), residing in the city, Varghese Chacko of Chhattisgarh (A-4), Bablu Kurmi of Assam (A-5) and Supreme Joy (A-6), residing in Mysuru.

The activities stated in the FIR attract offences not merely under economic statutes, but also under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as the accused allegedly facilitate movement of foreign funds into Naxal-affected regions, thereby posing a threat to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internal security of the nation, the court observed.

The accused challenged the FIR under the various provisions of the UAPA and BNS registered on June 11, 2026, based on the complaint filed by the ED under Section 66(2) of the PMLA, following the search conducted from April 18 to 19 for suspected violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.