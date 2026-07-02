Man snatches Rs 13K from bunk attender, flees after fuel refill in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A miscreant snatched Rs 13,000 in cash from the hands of a petrol bunk attender after filling diesel worth Rs 2,000 in his car. The incident happened at an Indian Oil Petrol Bunk near Kadumane Cross in Bidadi in broad daylight on Monday.

The accused, while diesel was being filled in his car, told the attender that his UPI was not working and he had asked a friend to send cash to the bunk’s QR code. He had kept the car’s ignition on. When the attender was filling fuel into other vehicles, the accused snatched the cash that was in her hand and escaped.

According to a complaint filed by the attender, 30-year-old Usha, a resident of Sheshagirihalli in Bidadi, the accused had come to the bunk in a red car around 4.40 pm. After parking the car in the bunk, he went to the washroom. After 10 minutes, he came near the car and filled diesel for Rs 2,000. Claiming that his UPI was not working, he took the photo of the bunk’s scanner saying that he will be sending it to his friend to send the money. He escaped after snatching Rs 13,000 in cash that was in the complainant’s hand.

“The accused is said to be aged around 30 years. His car had a Kerala registration number. The complainant claims that she did not see the car’s complete registration number. He spoke to the complainant in Malayalam and English. We are checking the CCTV footage of the bunk,” said an officer.