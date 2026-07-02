Three held for threatening witness in Renukaswamy murder case

BENGALURU: The Kamakshipalya police have arrested three persons for allegedly threatening a witness in the Renukaswamy murder case. Surprisingly, one of the three arrested in the case is also a witness. The three accused are Puneeth, Suhas and Venu.

Puneeth is the owner of the SUV in which Renukaswamy’s body was shifted from the shed in RR Nagar to the stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya. After the police seized the SUV, Puneeth was one of the witness. He is also said to be the admin of a Facebook page of actor Darshan. The other two accused are members of one of Darshan’s fan club.

The trio had reportedly threatened Sandeep, who is a witness, through WhatsApp calls. Sandeep told the court hearing the murder case about the alleged threats asking him to depose. On Tuesday, the court issued a warning against any attempt to influence the witnesses during the trial.

Renukaswamy, a chemist from Chitradurga, was kidnapped and murdered at a shed in RR Nagar on June 8, 2024. Darshan, who is accused number 2, is in judicial custody. Accused number 1 Pavithra Gowda is also in jail.