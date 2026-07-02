Tusker rescued after getting stuck in rail barricade in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old tusker which got caught in a rail barricade at Mugguru forest in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS) near Kanakapura was rescued by forest personnel on Wednesday.

The elephant was trying to enter Muneshwara Betta from Mugguru when it got caught in the rail barricade. The forest patches of Muneshwara Betta and Mugguru are part of the traditional elephant corridor connecting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and part of the Mysore Elephant Reserve notified in 2002.

Officials from the Mugguru range said they reached the spot after local farmers alerted them. All efforts to force the tusker to come out of the barricade failed. Another team was rushed to the spot to cut the railings and save the elephant.

“The tusker must have got caught in the barricade on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The exhausted animal was rescued after an eight-hour operation. A team of veterinarians examined it and administered IV fluids and nutrition supplements. The tusker did not suffer any internal injuries but had some external wounds caused while trying to get away from the barricade,” said Jagannath NH, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.

A team of experts followed the tusker for around 2km after which drones were used to monitor its movement and health.

Forest officials said rail barricades are erected to prevent elephants from straying into human habitats from forests. But in this case, the tusker was moving from one forest patch to another.