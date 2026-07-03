Illegal blasting in buffer zone, safety lapses alleged in Bengaluru quarry collapse

BENGALURU: Mining and blasting carried out within the buffer zone allegedly led to the death of seven workers, claimed local residents. They alleged that the mandatory 7.5-metre (around 25ft) buffer zone around the quarry was not maintained, and workers were not provided with safety gear, despite the risks involved in working at the adjoining quarry sites.

Meanwhile, the Department of Mines and Geology has temporarily shut down 48 quarries following the incident.

Lakshmi Narayana, a resident of Huluvenahalli village where the seven workers were killed in Thursday’s boulder collapse, told TNIE that according to the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) guidelines, a mandatory buffer zone of at least 7.5 metres must be maintained around the lease boundary, where no mining or blasting activity is permitted.

However, he alleged that the two adjoining quarry owners had violated this rule by carrying out mining operations within the prohibited zone. He also accused the Department of Mines and Geology of negligence in inspecting the quarry and enforcing safety norms.

Another villager alleged that quarry operators in the locality were engaged in intense competition to extract more stone, often compromising safety standards.

He claimed that instead of carrying out controlled blasting using smaller quantities of explosives and following the prescribed step-by-step blasting procedure, owners allegedly opted for high-intensity explosions to save time. He alleged that officials merely verified documentation during inspections and failed to examine whether safety protocols were actually being followed at the site.