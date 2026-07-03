ISRO receives hoax bomb threat e-mail

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters on New BEL Road in Bengaluru received a bomb threat e-mail on Thursday morning. The e-mail was sent to the office of ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan. It claimed that the explosives were planted at the high-security establishment. However, checks by the police and the bomb disposal squad found no suspicious objects or explosives and declared the threat a hoax.

According to ISRO officials, an e-mail was sent on the e-mail address of the chairman and public relations official.

“We saw the e-mail at around 11am and the Bengaluru City police was informed. The bomb squad and the teams came to the campus at around 11.30am and a thorough check was done of the entire campus, including Antariksh Bhavan. The search went on till around 3.30pm., before it was confirmed that it was a hoax,” sources in ISRO said.

Despite repeated attempts, ISRO teams refused to share the contents of the e-mail.

The Sanjaynagar police have registered a case and are further investigating.

Meanwhile, district courts in Mysuru, Yadgir and Chikkamagaluru also received hoax bomb threat e-mails on Thursday. After thorough checks by bomb disposal squads and security personnel, the threats were declared a hoax.