Two caregivers arrested for abusing toddlers at Bengaluru IT firm's daycare centre

Two caregivers at the on-campus daycare inside the Capgemini technology park in Bengaluru's Brookefield have been arrested for allegedly abusing toddlers.

The toddlers, aged between two and three years, were locked up inside bathrooms and kept inside washing machines by caregivers when they cried or caused disturbance.

The arrested caregivers have been identified as Vijayalakshmi and Manjula. They were produced in court, which remanded them to 14 days' judicial custody.

The daycare at Capgemini's HAL campus came under the scanner on Monday after disturbing videos allegedly showing toddlers being abused by the staff were circulated on WhatsApp.

According to a report, the case came to light after a child helpline official received videos of toddlers being subjected to ill-treatment at the centre.

It is alleged that the women caregivers put children inside a front-loading washing machine, made them sit on a western-style toilet, sprayed water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locked them inside bathrooms, and threatened them into keeping quiet.

Following this, Capgemini temporarily shut the facility and said it is cooperating with authorities.

Capgemini said in a statement that its foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families.

"We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts," it said in the statement.

Commenting on the incident and the subsequent arrest, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the state has zero tolerance for such incidents.