Charred body of 28-year-old found near Sarjapur in Bengalurur, murder suspected

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man’s charred body was found in an isolated area near Bikkanahalli Main Road within the Sarjapur police station limits on Thursday evening.The deceased has been identified as Vamsi Krishna, a native of Tenali near Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He was staying at a PG accommodation in Electronics City. He had been working at a private firm but had recently quit his job and was looking for new employment.

Police said that around 6.30 pm, a hotel owner on Bikkanahalli Main Road noticed thick smoke. On reaching the spot, he found a man and his motorcycle engulfed in flames and immediately alerted the police. By the time officers arrived, the victim was found dead with severe burn injuries.

The investigation revealed that Krishna had left his PG accommodation at around 3.15 pm to pick up a friend arriving from their hometown. However, when the friend reached the city around 4.40 pm, Krishna did not turn up. Repeated attempts to contact him failed as his mobile phone was switched off.

Police suspect the case to be one of murder. They believe the victim and his motorcycle were set ablaze by unidentified persons. Investigators are analysing CCTV footage to identify the suspects and trace the victim’s movements to establish sequence of events leading to the crime.