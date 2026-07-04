Confusion over SIR intensifies in Bengaluru, citizens fear losing voting, guarantee benefits

SIR: Residents, BLOs in quandary

Shabana, a resident of Yeshwanthpur, was scared that she would lose out on the state’s guarantee scheme benefits if details are not accurate. “My family and the entire neighbourhood have been gathering details and documents to submit with the forms. We do not want any trouble, we do not want our names to be deleted,” she said.

Abhilash Kumar GK, BLO, Shivajinagar, said everyone’s problems are different and all efforts are being made to ensure there are no errors in the forms. The help of BLAs and volunteers is also being taken.

In many areas, college students, senior citizens and daily contract workers are deployed as assistant BLAs, instead of those registered. Some carry Congress and BJP identity tags, while others do not. Some are also seen threatening citizens seeking clarifications. Forms are being distributed in community halls, common areas of apartment complexes, weddings, religious institutions and common public spaces.

“My son and daughter-in-law got their SIR forms, but my husband and I did not. We asked the BLO who came, he said somebody else will come. But he did not know who the other BLO was. He said that since our polling booths changed during last Assembly collections, he is not carrying our forms,” said a worried Bindu J, a resident of OMBR Layout. Sumathi, a resident of Banaswadi, said the residential complex where they

are staying did not exist in 2002. They have shifted multiple times and they do not know where to collect the SIR forms, she said.

People also want to know what to do if there are spelling mistakes in the old voter ID cards and newly corrected ones. They are worried about spelling mistakes made by BLOs while filing forms on their behalf in Kannada.

BLOs too are equally worried, while some were even teary-eyed. “I do not know what to do. I do not want to do this. Only a brief and hurried training was given before being deployed us on SIR duty. We sat in a large hall and a man spoke from a distance. He was not clearly audible. I myself am not clear how to fill my own form. How can I help others,” asked a BLO from Banaswadi.