El Niño scare sets BWSSB into preparatory mode, bans use of drinking water in swimming pool

BENGALURU: Anticipating variations in monsoon rainfall due to the El Niño effect and the drinking water security, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned the use of drinking water for swimming pools by private and public firms.

It has also banned the use of drinking water for washing vehicles and streets and has made the use of aerators mandatory.

“Three important orders were issued to promote proper management and conservation of water”, said Dr Manjula, Chairperson of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

She further added that these steps have been taken to develop a system of responsible use of water in the city, prevent unnecessary use of drinking water and ensure long-term water security, he said.

The Board justified its measures with detailed clarification, such as making the installation of a Flow Restrictor/Aerator mandatory in all buildings that use water, including houses, apartments, commercial buildings, government offices, hotels, and industries.

“Water consumption can be reduced by 30 to 50 per cent by installing aerators,” the Chairperson added.

As far as washing vehicles, watering gardens, cleaning roads and sidewalks, and building construction works, the board advised using treated water.

Similarly, the Board ordered the use of treated water or other alternative sources for the water required for swimming pools.

Those who violate the orders will be fined Rs 5,000. If the violation continues, an additional fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for each day, and necessary legal action will be taken.