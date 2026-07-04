Footpath Drive continues in Bengaluru, street vendors fume

BENGALURU: Five city corporations continued their drive to clear footpath encroachment in the city on Friday as part of the 10-day ‘Safe Footpath Campaign’.

The drive covered major roads in Whitefield, Dasarahalli, Hessarghatta, Hebbal, Ganganagar, MS Palya, Kacharakanahalli, Kammanahalli, Vidyaranyapura, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Uttarahalli, Pantarapalya, Laggere, Vijaynagar, Outer Ring Road and other areas.

In Vijayanagar, many street vendors protested against the drive. They argued with civic officials that the drive was illegal and they have every right to do business on footpaths.

The officials told them that they were clearing encroachments on footpaths for the safety of pedestrians.

Backing the vendors, Bengaluru-based lawyer and rights activist Vinay Srinivasa alleged that the eviction drive is not legal. Alternative arrangements should have been made for vendors before their eviction, he said.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had stated that 300 pedestrians died on Bengaluru roads due to street vending. But most of them died while crossing roads, as per data from traffic police, Srinivasa said.

He challenged the minister to produce at least one FIR that stated a pedestrian lost his life because of street vending.

Permanent structures on footpaths built by many shopkeepers were demolished. Showrooms and garages that built ramps on footpaths for vehicles were also demolished. Civic workers removed metal roofs and structures made of steel and other materials from footpaths.

In Jayanagar, a temporary structure built to house construction workers was demolished. Many pushcarts, goods autos and petty shops on footpaths were taken away by civic workers.