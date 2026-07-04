The civic gospel: Why the Declaration still matters

On the Fourth of July, Americans celebrate a nation. But before there was a nation, there was a document. And before there was a document, there was a printer.

America, in many ways, was founded by ink. On July 4, 1776, a Philadelphia printer named John Dunlap pulled sheets from his press carrying words that would change history. The colonies did not become a nation through armies alone. They became a nation through ideas – ideas fixed onto paper and carried across towns, taverns, churches, and public squares.

Two hundred and fifty years later, those words continue to reverberate. That is why I find myself captivated by Declare, the extraordinary new publication from Arion Press. More than a book, it is a meditation on the American experiment. Part artist’s book, part historical artifact, part civic conversation, Declare gathers more than one hundred American hands – writers, artists, printers, binders, woodworkers, designers, and craftspeople – to re-engage with the nation's founding text.

What makes the project remarkable is not merely its craftsmanship, though that alone is breathtaking. It is the question at its heart: What does the Declaration of Independence mean today?

The answer, like America itself, is complicated. The story begins with wood. Not ordinary wood, but tulip poplar salvaged from trees associated with Monticello, trees that stood witness to centuries of American history. Wood that might easily have been discarded has instead been transformed into medallions, artworks, and objects of reflection. Dead trees have become vessels for living ideas.

It is an apt metaphor. Democracies, too, are built from inherited materials. Every generation receives ideals from the past and must decide what to do with them. Preserve them? Reinterpret them? Expand them? Challenge them?

The Declaration itself invites precisely this kind of engagement. When Thomas Jefferson drafted the document, he was writing in a world dominated by kings, empires, and inherited privilege. Against that backdrop, one sentence detonated like intellectual dynamite:

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal..."

Today those words feel familiar. In 1776 they were revolutionary. The Declaration proposed something astonishing: that governments derive their legitimacy not from divine right, hereditary succession, or military conquest, but from the consent of ordinary people. Human beings possess inherent rights. Governments exist to protect them. When governments fail in that duty, people have the right to alter or abolish them.