US expats in B'luru mark 250 years of Independence far from home

Ask any American in the city what comes to mind when they think of the Fourth of July, and the answers sound more like postcards from summer – fireworks over rivers, hot dogs on the grill, afternoons by the lake and entire town gathering under the starlit night sky. For those who now call Bengaluru their home, those memories have organically travelled with them, blending with new traditions far away from where they began. This year carries added significance as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of its independence. And for most, beyond the official ceremonies, it’s reminiscing about the warm summer evenings thousands of kilometres away from the city.
Content creator Tony Klor, who moved to the city about a year and a half ago, notes that the holiday is all about a mix of celebration and history. Growing up, the day meant concerts, fireworks and gathering with family and friends during what he calls America’s ‘biggest summer moment’. “Everybody wears red, white and blue, feeling super patriotic. Watching spectacular fireworks during his time in New York, surrounded by crowds remains a vivid memory,” Klor shares. Like many Americans, he has some of his strongest memories tied to food. “Grilling barbecue, drinking beer and fireworks – that’s one of the most typical Fourth of July experiences,” he says, adding that it is similar to Holi, when people take to the streets to celebrate. “We try to do funny fusions here. Last year, the peanut butter and jelly idlis were a massive hit. Americans here absolutely adore Indian food,” he adds.
For project manager Nicole, an American immigrant who moved to Bengaluru in 2006, living away from home has only strengthened her relationship with the holiday. “The Fourth of July holds more meaning to me now that I don’t live in the USA. It’s the symbol of family, friends, summer and fun,” she says. Now a mother, and having lived in Bengaluru for nearly two decades, Nicole says the city has changed dramatically since she first arrived, noting that the list of comforts from home she misses today is surprisingly short. On finding local ingredients in ooru, she shares, “There are small things that I always bring back that are difficult to find out of North Dakota, like chocolate Twizzlers.”
Meanwhile, engineer William Thomas McKee, who grew up in Oklahoma, says the day carries a different meaning altogether. “The country is both young and old and has its own history now. The US grants people the freedom to express themselves however they see fit,” he says.
His memories of the holiday revolve around lake cabins, swimming races and family traditions that unfold under the summer sun. “At the lakeside, you get a little sunburn because it’s hot at this time of year. When I was a kid, I used to engage in swim races with my family. There is also an annual ritual in which watermelons are thrown into the lake, and participants dive in to retrieve them,” he shares. However, Rachel Swallwood, who runs Ethic Attic Cafe, says the day has always been defined by togetherness. Growing up, private fireworks were prohibited where she lived, so the entire town would gather in a park for a single large fireworks display. “Families arrived hours in advance, meeting friends they had not seen since school ended for the summer and spending the evening together before the show lit up the sky. It was really the social gathering of the summer,” she reminisces.
When it comes to younger generations and the significance of July 4, McKee remains optimistic, stating, “The younger generation is, in some cases, ultra-patriotic, but it’s refreshing to see people being proud,” adding that public debate and disagreement are equally important parts of that culture. Nicole agrees, stating, “The younger Americans certainly relate to the holiday in some way, whether more or less than the previous generation. I can’t tell, but I do see a widespread awareness of history among young people.”