US expats in B'luru mark 250 years of Independence far from home

Meanwhile, engineer William Thomas McKee, who grew up in Oklahoma, says the day carries a different meaning altogether. “The country is both young and old and has its own history now. The US grants people the freedom to express themselves however they see fit,” he says.

His memories of the holiday revolve around lake cabins, swimming races and family traditions that unfold under the summer sun. “At the lakeside, you get a little sunburn because it’s hot at this time of year. When I was a kid, I used to engage in swim races with my family. There is also an annual ritual in which watermelons are thrown into the lake, and participants dive in to retrieve them,” he shares. However, Rachel Swallwood, who runs Ethic Attic Cafe, says the day has always been defined by togetherness. Growing up, private fireworks were prohibited where she lived, so the entire town would gather in a park for a single large fireworks display. “Families arrived hours in advance, meeting friends they had not seen since school ended for the summer and spending the evening together before the show lit up the sky. It was really the social gathering of the summer,” she reminisces.

When it comes to younger generations and the significance of July 4, McKee remains optimistic, stating, “The younger generation is, in some cases, ultra-patriotic, but it’s refreshing to see people being proud,” adding that public debate and disagreement are equally important parts of that culture. Nicole agrees, stating, “The younger Americans certainly relate to the holiday in some way, whether more or less than the previous generation. I can’t tell, but I do see a widespread awareness of history among young people.”