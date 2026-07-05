18 injured as BMTC EV bus rams another at KR Circle in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Eighteen persons, including one bus driver and two conductors, sustained injuries in an accident involving two BMTC buses in the city on Saturday. The incident took place around 8.30 am at the KR Circle signal.

One of the buses, which was going to Attibele from Majestic, had stopped at the signal when the other bus rammed into it. Fifteen passengers, the conductors of both buses and the driver of one of the buses sustained injuries. The injured were immediately rushed to St Martha’s hospital. The Halasurugate traffic police have registered a case.

“At approximately 8.30 am on July 4, a BMTC bus (Vehicle No. AQ 4163, Schedule No. 360B/15) operated by OHM Mobility under Depot-7, travelling from Kempegowda Bus Station (KBS) to Attibele, was involved in a road accident near KR Circle.

The accident occurred when the BMTC bus was moving forward after crossing the KR Circle traffic signal and was hit from behind by a Tata Smart Mobility electric bus (Registration No. KA-03-AJ-6163) operated under Depot-3. All passengers travelling in the OHM Mobility-operated BMTC bus are safe, and no serious injuries have been reported,” said a press release from the BMTC.