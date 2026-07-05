Ball python bought online rescued from apartment in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The north Bengaluru range of the state forest department on Saturday said they rescued a ball python (left) from a house in Kamakshipalya.

A senior officer of the department said people are not authorised to pet the reptile – considered an exotic species according to the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972 – unless permission is taken under the Parivesh portal.

The officer said, “Based on a tip-off, we raided the house of one Ataulah Khan, who housed the ball python in a glass chamber. He said he had seen a reel on a social media platform and contacted the owner. There were three, of which he chose one and it was delivered at his door step through an online delivery platform. A detailed inquiry is being done.”

According to procedure, the accused was given three days to share the purchase documents and other details, but he did not. Hence, the ball python was taken into the forest department’s custody on Friday.

Search for the vendor and his whereabouts is also underway, as he said is to be based out of Bengaluru, the official said. He added that the details of all others involved are also being ascertained.