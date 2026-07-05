BWSSB bans use of drinking water for pools, Rs 5,000 fine for violations

BENGALURU: Anticipating variations in monsoon rainfall due to the El Niño effect and aiming to safeguard the city’s drinking water security, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed fresh restrictions on the use of potable water.

The Board has banned the use of drinking water to fill swimming pools by private and public establishments, prohibited its use for washing vehicles and cleaning roads, and made the installation of flow restrictors (aerators) mandatory in all buildings.

The measures, which are typically announced during March to address summer water shortages, have been introduced much earlier this year, reflecting the Board’s growing concern over water conservation.

“Three important orders have been issued to promote efficient water management and conservation,” said Dr Manjula, Chairperson, BWSSB. She said the measures aim to encourage the responsible use of every drop of water, prevent unnecessary consumption of drinking water and ensure long-term water security for the city.

To improve water-use efficiency, the Board has made the installation of flow restrictors (aerators) mandatory in all water-consuming buildings, including houses, apartments, commercial establishments, government offices, hotels and industries. “Installing aerators can reduce water consumption by 30 to 50 per cent without affecting usability,” the Chairperson said.

The Board has also directed that treated water be used for washing vehicles, watering gardens, cleaning roads and footpaths, construction activities, and filling swimming pools wherever feasible.

Water supply may be reduced too

Those violating the new directions will be fined `5,000. In addition, the BWSSB may reduce the water supply to the premises by up to 50 per cent under the provisions of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964. Continued violations will attract an additional penalty of `500 per day, besides legal action.