Literary forum marks 250th monthly meet in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Samanvaya Samiti Kannadave Satya Pratishthana (SSKSP), which began its monthly literary meetings on August 15, 1999, celebrated its 250th monthly gathering on June 14, 2026.

The forum meets on the fourth Sunday of every month at the residence of one of its members. During these sessions, members read out their original poems, short stories and essays in Kannada, receive feedback from fellow writers, and refine their work to improve its content and presentation.

Kannada writer and former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Sanskrit University, Dr Mallepuram Venkatesh, along with SSKSP president Ravindra and other dignitaries, unveiled “Sherupate Paribashika Padavivarana Kosha”, a Kannada dictionary explaining English share market terminology with brief definitions in Kannada.

The forum also released “Tutturi”, an anthology of children’s stories, and “Naanu Moorkanade”, an anthology of humorous real-life episodes recounting how authors were fooled, both written by SSKSP members.In addition, 38 Kannada books authored by members were also released.

The publications included short stories, plays, poetry collections, commentaries on the Upanishads and detective novels.