316 students graduate at IIIT-Bengaluru convocation

BENGALURU: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) hosted its 26th annual convocation on Sunday, with 316 students from its 2025-2026 cohort graduating. At the ceremony, director Dr Debabrata Das announced that the institute had received Rs 163 crore in research and development (R&D) grants in the past year.

Of the 316 students, 95 graduated from the integrated Master of Technology (MTech) course, 175 from the MTech course, 32 from the Master of Science (MSc) course, and 14 were Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) scholars. One student from the integrated MTech course has secured a package of Rs 1.5crore, and two have secured packages of Rs 1.3crore.

Over 22 students have secured annual salary packages exceeding Rs 60 lakh, 27 students have got packages of Rs 40-60 lakh, and over 110 students have been offered packages above Rs 20 lakh per annum.

Dr Vikas V, a practising neurosurgeon working at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (Nimhans), became the 100th IIIT-B PhD graduate (in Data Sciences). His topic of research was autonomous robotic neurosurgery, and research focused on the theory behind developing surgical algorithms which can guide neurosurgical robots while performing brain surgery.

Twin brothers Siddharth and Sankalp Kothari were among 175 students to graduate with MTech degrees. “It was a great journey, I made a lot of friends, participated in everything from extracurriculars to academics, had some of the best experiences of my life, and I am leaving as a person completely changed for the better,” said Siddharth. Sankalp added that he was “ready and excited for the next chapter in the professional world”.