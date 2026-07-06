B'luru artist’s UN exhibit links environmental ruin to colonialism & profit

At the core of the UN exhibition of her seven artworks is an attempt to slowly bring up conversations around climate change beyond carbon emissions and technological fixes. “Way too often, we see the climate crisis framed as a matter of carbon emissions that we can compensate for or offset our way around. The colonial dimensions of the climate crisis are completely overlooked,” Kulkarni says. Through the series, she seeks to make explicit the connection between colonialism and the climate crisis while foregrounding indigenous perspectives that are often excluded from dominant narratives, adding, “All of our major systems - economy, military, health have profit at the centre, not life. What would be under a different paradigm, where life is at the centre, not profit? That is a question I’d like viewers to take with them.”

(To view the exhibited artworks, visit icaad.ngo/colonialism-climate-artivism )