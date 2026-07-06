Digital auto meter to end ride refusals, unfair fares in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based driver collective, Nagara Meter Auto, has introduced a digital meter platform that seeks to tackle long-standing commuter grievances of auto and cab refusals, fare bargaining and overcharging by combining the convenience of traditional street hailing with the transparency of app-based fare calculation.

Nagara Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder Niranjanaradhya said, “Nearly 90% of passengers complain that drivers either refuse rides or demand one-and-a-half to two times the fare. We want to eliminate bargaining and ensure fair prices.” He said the app offers rides at government-approved metre rates.

Niranjanaradhya said that unlike conventional ride-hailing platforms that require passengers to book a vehicle through an app, the new system allows commuters to simply hail a participating (with Nagara) auto or taxi on the street.

Once the trip begins, the driver activates a digital meter on the NagaraMeter app, enabling passengers to monitor the fare in real time by scanning a QR code displayed inside the vehicle or through a link sent via SMS or WhatsApp. The fare is calculated according to government-approved metre rates.

Registered drivers can still accept app-based bookings but also pick up commuters directly from the street while offering the same digital fare transparency.

According to Niranjanaradhya, the street-hailing feature retains the familiarity of flagging down an auto while eliminating uncertainty over fares. The initiative also allows drivers to wait at high-demand locations such as Metro stations, bus stops and tech parks to serve walk-in passengers instead of relying solely on online bookings.

The platform claims to have witnessed rapid growth, with daily rides increasing from around 10–20 to nearly 400 and the number of active drivers rising from about 150 to nearly 500.