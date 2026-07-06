Head constable assaulted in Bengaluru, hunt on for accused

BENGALURU: A head constable attached to the DJ Halli police station was attacked by an unidentified person late on Friday night near Mehkri Circle, which falls under the RT Nagar police station limits. The victim, Vijay Rathod, sustained injuries on his head, hands and legs and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He is said to be out of danger. According to police, Rathod was returning home on his two-wheeler after completing his duty at the DJ Halli police station when he noticed a man creating a public nuisance near Mekhri Circle. He stopped his vehicle and approached the man to stop the disturbance.

The suspect suddenly attacked the policeman, inflicting injuries to his head, hands and legs before fleeing the spot. The policeman was rushed to a nearby hospital. Based on a complaint, the RT Nagar police have registered a case of attempt to murder. Police said they are yet to identify the accused. They are analysing CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the suspect.