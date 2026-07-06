Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan's post reignites Bengaluru traffic debate

BENGALURU: A social media post by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan has reignited the debate over Bengaluru’s worsening traffic congestion, with thousands of commuters sharing similar experiences and calling for better infrastructure, improved public transport and stricter road discipline.

Taking to X, Gopalakrishnan described a frustrating journey across the city, saying a 31-km trip took him nearly two-and-a-half hours. “31 km took 2 1/2 hours today. It is only becoming worse. Traffic, condition of roads, and poor discipline,” he posted, highlighting mounting congestion, poor road conditions and lack of driving discipline as key concerns.

The post quickly resonated with citizens, many of whom recounted equally exhausting commutes. One user said a recent 28-km journey took him almost three hours, describing Bengaluru’s traffic as a “nightmare” and suggesting companies expand work-from-home options until infrastructure improves.