Livelihoods lost, Bengaluru street vendors face uncertainty

BENGALURU: For 53-year-old Chandraiah, each day would begin before sunrise, with a quick trip to KR Market. He would purchase vegetables from the wholesale market and carefully arrange them on his pushcart parked outside Cariappa Park in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

A native of Maddur, Chandraiah came to Bengaluru 30 years ago in search of a livelihood, and ended up as a vegetable vendor. He says he earns a modest income by selling vegetables and supports his family of four, including two school-going children. Today, his routine has come to a sudden halt due to the ongoing Safe Footpath campaign.

Chandraiah said the least the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) could have done was to provide vendors with an alternative before commencing the eviction drive.

He pointed out that the space where he sold vegetables is now occupied by vehicles. “If footpaths are occupied by vehicles, won’t pedestrians be forced to walk on roads?” he asked. “I have loans. I have to pay my house rent and my children’s school fees.”

Chandraiah’s predicament is echoed by scores of vendors across the city who complain that they have lost their livelihoods. Among them is 30-year-old Manu Shaivas, a Mandya native who ran a food cart on the footpath outside the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station for the past two years. “We never blocked the movement of people. We were running our business without causing inconvenience to pedestrians,” he said.