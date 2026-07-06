Namma style, namma vibe: Experts on B'luru emerging as India’s Trend Uptake Leader and Conscious Style Capital

This is probably one of the reasons why the idea of a typical Bengaluru wardrobe is difficult to define. With people from across the country making the city their long-term home, fashion has become increasingly diverse. From handwoven cotton sarees paired with sneakers to relaxed tailoring and handcrafted accessories, individuality takes precedence over dressing to a formula. Apoorva S Kumar, founder, Armadia and founder-designer of Mirroir, says Bengaluru consumers are careful about what they buy. “People are aware of what’s happening globally, but they like fashion that feels personal and invest in pieces they’ll wear for years,” she says, adding that clients are increasingly asking how one garment can be styled in multiple ways instead of buying it for a single occasion, signalling a move towards wardrobes that are built around versatility.

What are clients asking for most in 2026 that they weren’t asking for two or three years ago? “They want versatile pieces that can be worn across multiple occasions, inclusive sizing, premium fabrics and styles that offer comfort and fashion. They are more interested in curated collections and personalised shopping experiences. Consumers are more confident in expressing their personal style, and they are moving away from fast, impulse purchases,” says Mamta Roy, founder and director of fashion brand Odette.