Tenants won’t lose their Gruha Jyothi benefits: Bescom

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) has assured tenants availing benefits under the state government’s free power scheme, Gruha Jyothi, that the ongoing beneficiary verification drive will not affect their status.

The verification drive, which began on July 1, is aimed at updating Aadhaar details based on the current occupant of a house. Bescom said many tenants expressed concerns that they could lose the scheme’s benefits because electricity connections still carried the Aadhaar details of previous tenants.

Bescom clarified that its staff will only update beneficiary details as per the current occupancy and the process will not interrupt or discontinue the scheme.

The scheme will continue without any disruption during and after the verification, they said.

Consumers need not visit Bescom offices or strive to complete additional formalities. Meter readers and field staff are conducting a door-to-door survey to update records, including rental or lease agreement details.

Beneficiaries have been asked to keep the required documents ready and cooperate with the survey teams.

House owners have also been requested to assist their tenants during the verification process, it said.

For clarifications, consumers can contact Bescom helpline at 1912 or special helpline numbers 9480816111, 9480816112, 9480816113 and 9480816114, which operate daily from 6am to 10pm.