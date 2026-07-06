Three injured as two BMTC buses collide near Laggere bridge in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three passengers were injured after two BMTC buses collided near Laggere bridge within the Rajajinagar Traffic Police Station limits on Sunday.

According to the police, a car travelling ahead of a regular BMTC bus braked suddenly. The bus driver also applied brakes to avoid hitting the car. At the same time, a BMTC electric bus approaching from behind allegedly attempted to overtake at high speed and rammed the rear of the regular BMTC bus.

The impact of the collision left three passengers injured. One passenger sustained a serious head injury, while another suffered a severe forehead injury. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Bus jumps signal

Halasuru Gate Traffic Police have registered an FIR against a BMTC electric bus driver following a collision between two BMTC buses at KR Circle traffic signal on Saturday.

The driver, Abhishek and attached to BMTC's Shantinagar Depot-3, allegedly jumped the red signal at KR Circle and rammed on another BMTC bus was waiting at the traffic signal along with other vehicles, according to the FIR.