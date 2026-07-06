Woman threatens to jump off terrace with son in Bengaluru, rescued

BENGALURU: A high drama unfolded at Doddakammanahalli in Hulimavu on Sunday afternoon after a 38-year-old woman climbed onto the terrace of a five-storey building and threatened to jump with her four-year-old son. She also demanded that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar come to the spot. The police suspect the incident was triggered by a personal dispute.

A senior police officer said the woman, who hails from Kerala, lives in a rented house on the fourth floor of the building. Around 12.30 pm, she climbed to the terrace with her son and threatened to jump.

Residents spotted the woman standing on the edge of the building with the child and immediately alerted the police through the Namma 112 helpline. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot. When Hulimavu Police Inspector Jagadish R and fire personnel reached the terrace, the woman insisted that Shivakumar come to the spot to resolve her long-pending disputes.

The police spent nearly two hours counselling and persuading her, repeatedly urging her to consider her son's safety. She was eventually convinced to step away from the edge and was brought down safely along with the child, the officer said.

The woman alleged that she was betrayed by a man. Based on her complaint, the Hulimavu police registered a case against him under charges including outraging the modesty of a woman and other relevant sections of law.

The police said they would discuss the case with senior officers and arrange counselling for the woman. The police said she did not disclose the exact reason for her actions.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she had filed multiple cases in the past, was separated from her husband and was living with her son in the rented house.